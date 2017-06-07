News and Views |
- Nature Biotechnology 35, 518–520
Engineering the haemogenic niche mitigates endogenous inhibitory signals and controls pluripotent stem cell-derived blood emergence
The derivation of blood progenitor cells from human pluripotent stem cells is of interest for cell therapy but remains an inefficient process. Here the authors micropattern hPSC-derived haemogenic endothelial (HE) cells into spatially-organized, size-controlled colonies and identify a geometry that achieves increased efficiency in deriving blood cells.Nature Communications 8, 15380
Differentiation of cardiomyocytes and generation of human engineered heart tissue
This protocol describes how to generate defined embryoid bodies and subsequent standardized beating engineered heart tissue from human iPSCs using small molecules.Nature Protocols 12, 1177–1197
Building the human inner ear in an organoid
Inner ear organoids will facilitate disease studies and drug screening.Nature Biotechnology 35, 518–520
Gold nanoparticles: A warm-up for muscle cellsNature Nanotechnology 12, 188
Regenerative medicine in 2016: Important milestones on the way to clinical translation
Regenerative medicine can be viewed as 'tissue engineering V2.0'. Discoveries and novel applications of technology advanced the field considerably in 2016, with the use of new biomaterials, stem cells and biologically active molecules.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 67–68
Regenerative medicine: Engineered iPSCs for cartilage repair
Colorectal cancer: Engineered colons for cancer research
Dialysis: Bioengineered vessels for dialysis access: soon to be a reality?
Haemodialysis vascular access is a 'lifeline' for almost 2 million patients worldwide; yet given the substantial problems associated with access dysfunction, vascular access is also the Achilles heel of haemodialysis. Recent data suggest that use of novel bioengineered human acellular vessels for haemodialysis access might help to overcome these problems.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 516–517