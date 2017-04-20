Latest Research and Reviews
Frequency-phase analysis of resting-state functional MRIScientific Reports 7, 43743
Dynamic properties of calcium-activated chloride currents in Xenopus laevis oocytesScientific Reports 7, 41791
Influence of node abundance on signaling network state and dynamics analyzed by mass cytometry
Mass-cytometry analysis reveals how signaling networks respond to changes in the abundance of their nodes.Nature Biotechnology 35, 164–172
Serotonin-dependent kinetics of feeding bursts underlie a graded response to food availability in C. elegans
Regulating food intake is an important physiological mechanism. Here, the authors use a custom microfluidic device to investigate feeding dynamics in C. elegans, and identify roles of serotonergic neurons in regulating bursts of feeding in response to food availability.Nature Communications 8, 14221
Inferring time derivatives including cell growth rates using Gaussian processes
High-throughput time-series data is increasingly available, yet estimating time-derivatives from such data can remain a challenge. Here, the authors provide a non-parametric method for inferring the first and second time-derivatives from multiple replicates of time-series data and for estimating errors in this inference and in any summary statistics.Nature Communications 7, 13766