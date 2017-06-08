Latest Research and Reviews
ACF7 regulates inflammatory colitis and intestinal wound response by orchestrating tight junction dynamics
The cytoskeleton plays a key role in cell/cell junction formation, but how the coordinated behaviour of the cytoskeleton contributes is not known. Here the authors show that actin-microtubule crosslinker ACF7 plays a key role in tight junction stabilization and wound healing in intestinal epithelium.Nature Communications 8, 15375
Concerted regulation of retinal pigment epithelium basement membrane and barrier function by angiocrine factors
Establishment of the outer blood-retina barrier is a hallmark of retinal development but the contribution of choroid endothelial cells (ECs) is not known. Here the authors show in the developing mouse retina that ECs remodel the basement membrane and lead to enhanced barrier function of retinal epithelial cells.Nature Communications 8, 15374
The intestinal epithelial barrier: a therapeutic target?
The intestinal epithelium acts as a barrier requiring a contiguous layer of cells and junctions that seal the paracellular space. This Review discusses the mechanisms of intestinal barrier loss and the role of epithelial barrier function in the pathogenesis of intestinal and systemic diseases.
Nuanced junctional RhoA activity
RhoA signalling controls many diverse cellular processes, and thus discovering the mechanisms that determine its specific outcomes is a tantalizing challenge. A previously uncharacterized regulatory module operates selectively at the zonula adherens of epithelial cell junctions, in which positive and negative RhoA regulators are coordinated to fine-tune RhoA activity.Nature Cell Biology 14, 784–786
Glomerular disease: Parietal epithelial cell tight junctions prevent protein escapeNature Reviews Nephrology 6, 130
Cell polarity: CPEB gets tight with junctions
CPEB determines tight junction localization and polarity in mammary epithelial cells.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 13, 138–139