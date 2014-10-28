Reviews |
Thyroid transcription factors in development, differentiation and disease
Collectively known as the thyroid transcription factors (TTFs), expression of NKX2-1, FOXE1, PAX8 and HHEX is essential for normal development and maintenance of the adult thyroid gland. In this Review, the authors discuss the roles of each of TTFs in the developing and adult thyroid gland, as well as in non-thyroid tissues. Mutations in the genes encoding TTFs can result in a spectrum of phenotypes, such as thyroid dysgenesis and thyroid cancer, which are also addressed.