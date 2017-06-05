Thermoelectric devices and materials

Latest Research and Reviews
Resonant thermoelectric nanophotonics
Subwavelength nanostructures generate a localized thermoelectric voltage for non-bandgap-limited photodetection.
Thermoelectrics: Better half found
Thermoelectric converters built with high thermoelectric activity p-type and n-type materials have the potential to replace mechanical heat-to-electricity converters. Now, efficient n-type SnSe has been prepared, ready to complement its previously reported p-type counterpart.Nature Energy 2, 17010
Thermoelectric materials: Telluride freeNature Energy 1, 16182
Solar thermoelectric generators: Pushing the efficiency up
Concentrated thermoelectric generators convert solar energy to electricity, but historically their conversion efficiency has lagged behind their potential. Now, full system efficiencies of 7.4% are achieved by segmentation of two thermoelectric materials and a spectrally selective surface.Nature Energy 1, 16172
Zhao et al. replyNature 539, E2–E3
The intrinsic thermal conductivity of SnSeNature 539, E1–E2
Thermoelectrics: Carbon nanotubes get high
Waste heat can be converted to electricity by thermoelectric generators, but their development is hindered by the lack of cheap materials with good thermoelectric properties. Now, carbon-nanotube-based materials are shown to have improved properties when purified to contain only semiconducting species and then doped.Nature Energy 1, 16037