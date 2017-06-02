Therapeutics
Therapeutics are treatments used to alleviate or prevent a particular disease. Examples of therapeutics include drug therapy, medical devices, nutrition therapy and stem-cell therapies. Therapeutics can be used in patients with active disease – to treat the disease itself or its signs and symptoms – in preventive medicine, or as palliative care.
DNA exonuclease Trex1 regulates radiotherapy-induced tumour immunogenicity
Trex1 is an exonuclease that degrades cytosolic DNA and has been associated with modulation of interferon responses in autoimmunity and viral infections. Here, the authors show that Trex1 attenuates the immunogenicity of cancer cells treated with high radiation doses by degrading cytosolic DNA and preventing the activation of interferon response.Nature Communications 8, 15618
Conditional internalization of PEGylated nanomedicines by PEG engagers for triple negative breast cancer therapy
The majority of treatment options for cancers are ineffective due to limited therapeutic targeting. Here, the authors develop bispecific antibodies that effectively target nanomaterials to triple-negative breast cancer cell receptors and deliver therapeutics leading to inhibition of tumour growth.Nature Communications 8, 15507
Magnetic forces enable controlled drug delivery by disrupting endothelial cell-cell junctions
The transportation of large molecules through the vascular endothelium presents a major challenge for in vivo drug delivery. Here, the authors demonstrate the potential of using external magnetic fields and magnetic nanoparticles to enhance the local extravasation of circulating large molecules.Nature Communications 8, 15594
Immunotherapy takes on tumours that can’t fix DNA
Tests of an approved treatment reveal it could target various cancer types.
Spondyloarthropathies: Targeting IL-17 in refractory PsA
A gel for lasting glucose control
Combining a diabetes drug with a gel-forming polymer could mean less frequent injections for people with the disease.
The illusion of control in germline-engineering policyNature Biotechnology 35, 502–506
Gut bacteria can stop cancer drugs from working
Presence of particular microbes or enzymes could explain why some treatments are ineffective for certain people.
Surgery: First penis transplant in the USA