TAL effector nuclease
TAL (transcription activator-like) effector nucleases (TALENs) are enzymes that cut DNA at a specific sequence recognized by the TAL effector domain. TAL effectors can be engineered to recognize different sequences, and TALENs are used as genetic engineering tools to introduce insertions or deletions at cut sites in living cells.
Latest Research and Reviews
Genome editing comes of age
CRISPR–Cas9 has truly democratized genome editing. In this Perspective, Jin-Soo Kim discusses CRISPR–Cas9 genome editing in the context of earlier innovations using meganucleases, ZFNs and TALENs, which paved the way for the ongoing CRISPR–Cas revolution.Nature Protocols 11, 1573–1578
Digital PCR to assess gene-editing frequencies (GEF-dPCR) mediated by designer nucleases
Genome editing using designer nucleases such as TALENs or the CRISPR-Cas9 system is hampered by a lack of methods to detect and quantify the products. Here the authors present GEF-dPCR, a droplet-based digital PCR method for assessing gene-editing frequencies.Nature Protocols 11, 598–615
MMEJ-assisted gene knock-in using TALENs and CRISPR-Cas9 with the PITCh systems
This Protocol describes the CRIS-PITCh and TAL-PITCh systems for MMEJ-based gene targeting using CRISPR-Cas or TALENs. The approach may be particularly useful in systems where HR- or NHEJ-mediated targeting is inefficient.Nature Protocols 11, 118–133
Rosa26-targeted sheep gene knock-in via CRISPR-Cas9 systemScientific Reports 6, 24360
Unbiased detection of off-target cleavage by CRISPR-Cas9 and TALENs using integrase-defective lentiviral vectors
Off-target cleavage by CAS9 or TALEN genome editing tools is detected by integrase-defective lentiviral vectors.Nature Biotechnology 33, 175–178
Biochemistry: Proteins masquerading as DNA for efficient deliveryNature Methods 12, 15
Genetics: Hitting the mark
Genome-editing technologies generally stay on target, but researchers should remain vigilant for variants acquired during experimental manipulation.Nature Methods 11, 894
Genomics: Seeing heterochromatin in early embryos
GFP targeted to satellite repeats via transcription activator–like effectors (TALEs) allows the imaging of nuclear dynamics early in mouse development.Nature Methods 10, 1143
Epigenetics: A growing toolbox to study the epigenomeNature Methods 10, 1148
Genetics: TALENs knock out human microRNAsNature Methods 11, 10
Genome editing 101: let's go digital
An approach is described that simplifies the isolation of rare human pluripotent stem cells engineered to carry precise disease-relevant mutations.Nature Methods 11, 248–249