TAL effector nuclease

Definition

TAL (transcription activator-like) effector nucleases (TALENs) are enzymes that cut DNA at a specific sequence recognized by the TAL effector domain. TAL effectors can be engineered to recognize different sequences, and TALENs are used as genetic engineering tools to introduce insertions or deletions at cut sites in living cells.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment