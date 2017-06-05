T-cell lymphoma

Definition

T-cell lymphomas are a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that involve the malignant transformation of T cells. Four major types have been characterized: extranodal T-cell lymphoma, cutaneous T-cell lymphomas (Sézary syndrome and Mycosis fungoides), anaplastic large cell lymphoma and angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

