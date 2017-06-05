T-cell lymphoma
T-cell lymphomas are a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that involve the malignant transformation of T cells. Four major types have been characterized: extranodal T-cell lymphoma, cutaneous T-cell lymphomas (Sézary syndrome and Mycosis fungoides), anaplastic large cell lymphoma and angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
THZ1 targeting CDK7 suppresses STAT transcriptional activity and sensitizes T-cell lymphomas to BCL2 inhibitors
T-cell lymphomas are aggressive diseases associated with poor outcome. Here, the authors show that the THZ1, a CDK7 inhibitor, suppresses STAT transcriptional activity leading to apoptosis and sensitization to BCL2 inhibitors in T-cell lymphomas.Nature Communications 8, 14290
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Haematological cancer: Resiquimod—a topical CTCL therapyNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 12, 563
News |
Small biotech steers HDAC inhibitor to clinicNature Biotechnology 32, 853–854
News and Views |
RHOA mutations in peripheral T cell lymphoma
Peripheral T cell lymphomas are rare but aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphomas derived from mature T lymphocytes or natural killer (NK) cells. New studies identify recurrent dominant-negative mutation of the RHOA GTPase gene in these lymphomas.Nature Genetics 46, 320–321
News and Views |
Hematology: Relapsed and refractory PTCL—into the therapeutic abyss
Outcomes in patients with peripheral T-cell lymphomas are poor and there are no established standards of care for patients in the relapsed and refractory setting, owing in part to the lack of multicenter, controlled clinical trials. Recently, encouraging results were reported in this setting with pralatrexate—a novel folate analog.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 8, 321–322