Systems analysis
Systems analysis is the study of a complex system’s interacting parts, while keeping a eye on their function in the integrated whole. Systems analysis is often called upon to evaluate the safety of complex systems that have grown haphazardly, as when computers and the internet faced the Y2K problem.
A mouse tissue transcription factor atlas
While we have abundant data for transcription factor (TF) binding sites and TF expression at the mRNA level, our knowledge of TFs at the protein level and their DNA-binding activities is sparser. Here, the authors address this by using the catTFRE approach to profile active TFs in 24 adult and 8 fetal mouse tissues, and presenting the TF networks in major mouse organs.Nature Communications 8, 15089
Unified Alignment of Protein-Protein Interaction NetworksScientific Reports 7, 953
Systems biology: Supplementation is not sufficient
A systems biology approach to analyse yeast auxotrophs shows that, even when supplemented, they have profoundly altered transcriptomic, proteomic and metabolic profiles.Nature Microbiology 1, 16016
Modeling transcriptional regulation
Systems models of the ways transcription factor networks operate and evolve are essential for understanding cell identity, developmental commitment and regulatory variation. Terminologies from different techniques and disciplines may need to be adapted or put aside to make and test these models effectively.Nature Genetics 47, 1
Predicting protein networks in cancer
Characterization of the mutational landscape of tumors is important to understanding disease etiology but does not provide mechanistic insight into the functional role of specific mutations. A new study introduces a statistical mechanical framework that draws on biophysical data from SH2 domain–phosphoprotein interactions to predict the functional effects of mutations in cancer.Nature Genetics 46, 1252–1253