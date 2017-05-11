Systems analysis

Systems analysis is the study of a complex system’s interacting parts, while keeping a eye on their function in the integrated whole. Systems analysis is often called upon to evaluate the safety of complex systems that have grown haphazardly, as when computers and the internet faced the Y2K problem.

    Systems models of the ways transcription factor networks operate and evolve are essential for understanding cell identity, developmental commitment and regulatory variation. Terminologies from different techniques and disciplines may need to be adapted or put aside to make and test these models effectively.

    Characterization of the mutational landscape of tumors is important to understanding disease etiology but does not provide mechanistic insight into the functional role of specific mutations. A new study introduces a statistical mechanical framework that draws on biophysical data from SH2 domain–phosphoprotein interactions to predict the functional effects of mutations in cancer.

