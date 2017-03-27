Systemic sclerosis

Definition

Systemic sclerosis, also termed scleroderma, is a multisystem connective tissue disease involving autoimmunity, inflammation, fibrosis and vasculopathy. The clinical presentation of systemic sclerosis is characterized by skin thickening, Raynaud's phenomenon, vasculopathy-induced tissue death and fibrosis of internal organs.

