Systemic sclerosis
Systemic sclerosis, also termed scleroderma, is a multisystem connective tissue disease involving autoimmunity, inflammation, fibrosis and vasculopathy. The clinical presentation of systemic sclerosis is characterized by skin thickening, Raynaud's phenomenon, vasculopathy-induced tissue death and fibrosis of internal organs.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews
Scleroderma renal crisis and renal involvement in systemic sclerosis
Scleroderma renal crisis is a rare, potentially life-threatening complication of systemic sclerosis. Here, the authors discuss advances made in the detection, management and prognosis of scleroderma renal crisis, which can limit the progression of affected patients to chronic kidney disease.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 678–691
Reviews
Current management of the gastrointestinal complications of systemic sclerosis
Gastrointestinal dysfunction is very common in patients with systemic sclerosis, and often severely reduces quality of life. In this Review, Emmanuel discusses optimal strategies to identify and manage gastrointestinal complications in patients with systemic sclerosis, and outlines potential new therapies.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 461–472
Research
Mechanistic insight into the norepinephrine-induced fibrosis in systemic sclerosisScientific Reports 6, 34012
Research
Tenascin-C drives persistence of organ fibrosis
Systemic sclerosis (SSc) is a fibrotic disease affecting multiple organs. Here the authors use patient samples plus mouse studies to show a central role for tenascin C as a TLR4 activator responsible for persistence of fibrosis in the context of SSc and SSc-like disease.Nature Communications 7, 11703
News and Comment
Research Highlights
Systemic sclerosis: Knocking out FLI1 to clear the AIRENature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 259
Research Highlights
Systemic sclerosis: Antifibrotic effects of PDE4 blockade?Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 198
Comments and Opinion
Systemic sclerosis in 2016: Dermal white adipose tissue implicated in SSc pathogenesis
Several strands of new research indicate that skin-specific adipocyte progenitor cells regulate myofibroblasts and skin fibrosis in scleroderma.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 71–72
News and Views
Connective tissue disease: Reflections on the EULAR recommendations for the treatment of systemic sclerosis
The treatment of systemic sclerosis (SSc) is complex as multiple organs are frequently involved and treatment is either for overall disease modification or is organ specific. EULAR has updated its treatment recommendations for SSc, reflecting data from some new trials. However, some features of SSc are not included.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 134–136
Research Highlights
Systemic sclerosis: The future is CD56-brightNature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 624
Research Highlights
Inflammatory disease: T cell-targeted antibody reverses fibrosisNature Reviews Drug Discovery 15, 530–531