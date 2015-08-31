Synthetic organisms

Synthetic organisms are organisms for which a substantial portion of the genome or the entire genome has been designed or engineered.

    DNA-programmed assembly of cells (DPAC) allows the reconstitution of organoid-like structures with controlled size, shape, cell-type composition and spatial heterogeneity.

    • Michael E Todhunter
    • , Noel Y Jee
    • , Alex J Hughes
    • , Maxwell C Coyle
    • , Alec Cerchiari
    • , Justin Farlow
    • , James C Garbe
    • , Mark A LaBarge
    • , Tejal A Desai
    •  & Zev J Gartner
    Nature Methods 12, 975–981
