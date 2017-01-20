Synaptic vesicle endocytosis

Definition

Synaptic vesicle endocytosis is the biological process by which the plasma membrane at the pre-synaptic axon terminal invaginates to create membrane-bound synaptic vesicles. This process enables the neuron to recover and recycle the membrane that is added to the plasma membrane during synaptic vesicle exocytosis.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment