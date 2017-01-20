Synaptic vesicle endocytosis
Synaptic vesicle endocytosis is the biological process by which the plasma membrane at the pre-synaptic axon terminal invaginates to create membrane-bound synaptic vesicles. This process enables the neuron to recover and recycle the membrane that is added to the plasma membrane during synaptic vesicle exocytosis.
Ultrastructural analysis of synaptic vesicle recycling reveals that clathrin is not required for the initial rapid step of vesicle recycling by ultrafast endocytosis at the plasma membrane and instead clathrin acts later at an endosome to regenerate synaptic vesicles; however, when ultrafast endocytosis does not occur (for example, in experiments at room temperature rather than physiological temperature), clathrin-mediated endocytosis does happen at the plasma membrane.Nature 515, 228–233
Synaptic vesicles are efficiently retrieved after transmission but the contribution they make to future signalling remains unclear. Rey et al. find that only a subset of vesicles—typically those retrieved recently in the stimulus train—remain near the active zone and exhibit privileged use.Nature Communications 6, 8043
During periods of energy stress, glycolytic enzymes become localized near synaptic release sites and are crucial for maintaining energy levels, the synaptic vesicle cycle and behaviour in Caenorhabditis elegans.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 334–335
