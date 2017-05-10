Synaptic development
Synaptic development is the biological process by which a synapse between two neurons forms. The membranes of the two neurons become closely apposed and this is accompanied by presynaptic differentiation, during which synaptic vesicles gather close to the active zone, and postsynaptic differentiation, including the clustering of neurotransmitter receptors.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Abnormal wiring of CCK+ basket cells disrupts spatial information coding
The authors report that genetic disruption of the connectivity of CCK+ basket cells during development reveals a critical role for these interneurons in the regulation of theta oscillatory activity and in the coding of spatial information in the adult mouse hippocampus.Nature Neuroscience 20, 784–792
Reviews |
SHANK proteins: roles at the synapse and in autism spectrum disorder
Mutations in the genes encoding the SH3 and multiple ankyrin repeat domains protein (SHANK) family have been linked to autism spectrum disorder, driving a wave of recent studies that aimed to dissect their functional roles in the brain. Monteiro and Feng describe recent findings that have begun to shed light on the important roles of SHANK proteins at the synapse.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 147–157
Reviews |
Micro-connectomics: probing the organization of neuronal networks at the cellular scale
Micro-connectomics involves determining the principles of how neuronal networks are organized at the cellular level. In this Review, Schröter, Paulsen and Bullmore examine studies that have provided insight into the network organization of relatively small, as well as more complex, nervous systems.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 131–146
Research | | open
Decrease of SYNGAP1 in GABAergic cells impairs inhibitory synapse connectivity, synaptic inhibition and cognitive function
Glutamatergic signalling regulation by Syngap1 has been linked to intellectual disabilities. Here, the authors find Syngap1 also regulates cortical GABAergic synaptic signalling development and that this reduced inhibitory signalling contributes to cognitive deficits in a mouse model.Nature Communications 7, 13340
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Neuronal development: Signalling synaptogenesis
Early in development, GABA released from interneurons is excitatory and induces the formation of functional inhibitory and excitatory synapses in cortical layer 2/3.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 670
Research Highlights |
Psychiatric disorders: Linking genetic risk to pruning
Structural variations in the gene encoding complement component 4 — a protein linked to synaptic refinement — are associated with an increased schizophrenia risk.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 199
Research Highlights |
Synaptogenesis: A synaptic bridge
The astrocyte-released protein hevin (also known as SPARC-like protein 1) promotes thalamocortical synaptogenesis by acting as a 'bridge' between neurexin and neuroligin isoforms that do not interact directly.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 135
Research Highlights |
Neural development: A complex competition for spines
Activity-dependent redistribution of cadherin–catenin complexes between neighbouring dendritic spines drives pruning versus maturation.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 577
News and Views |
Promoting FOS to an enhanced position
How do enhancers facilitate transcription of plasticity-related genes in response to synaptic stimulation? A study implicates a specific histone modification and suggests that FOS regulates enhancer function.Nature Neuroscience 17, 1291–1293
Research Highlights |
Neurodevelopmental disorders: Mind the SYNGAPNature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 495