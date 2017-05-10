Synaptic development

Definition

Synaptic development is the biological process by which a synapse between two neurons forms. The membranes of the two neurons become closely apposed and this is accompanied by presynaptic differentiation, during which synaptic vesicles gather close to the active zone, and postsynaptic differentiation, including the clustering of neurotransmitter receptors.

