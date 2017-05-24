Surface patterning

Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 7, 2322
Experimental realization and characterization of an electronic Lieb lattice
Individual carbon monoxide molecules on a copper surface can be manipulated with scanning tunnelling microscopy to realize an electronic Lieb lattice.
3D lattice distortions and defect structures in ion-implanted nano-crystalsScientific Reports 7, 45993
Nonlinear photonic metasurfaces
Photonic metasurfaces can be used to control the polarization, phase and amplitude of light. Nonlinear metasurfaces enable giant nonlinear optical chirality, realization of the geometric Berry phase, wavefront engineering, and optical switching and modulation, and hold potential for on-chip applications.Nature Reviews Materials 2, 17010
Directed self-assembly: A dress code for block copolymers
A sacrificial overcoat layer directs self-assembly of block copolymers into lamellae with features smaller than 10 nm.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 507–508
Nanomaterial assembly: Sounds good
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 11, 841
Scanning probe microscopy: A picture worth a thousand bytes
The controlled positioning of more than 8,000 chlorine vacancies on a surface at 77 K is a step towards the implementation of ultradense rewritable atomic memories.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 919–920
Wetting: Bumps lead the way
Surfaces with slippery asymmetric bumps significantly increase water droplet condensation and shedding.Nature Materials 15, 378–379
Organic semiconductors: Fast crystal patterningNature Materials 14, 1186