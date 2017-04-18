Research | | open
Surface assembly
Surface assembly describes the processes by which a disordered system of discrete atomic or molecular components forms an organized structure or pattern on a surface. Understanding the molecular structure and properties of these patterns and why they arise underpins this field, which often requires the use of surface-specific techniques such as scanning probe microscopy.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
On-surface synthesis of aligned functional nanoribbons monitored by scanning tunnelling microscopy and vibrational spectroscopy
On-surface synthesis, in which molecular units assemble and couple on a defined surface, can access rare reaction pathways and products. Here, the authors synthesize functionalized organic nanoribbons on the Ag(110) surface, and monitor the evolution of the covalent reactions by an unorthodox vibrational spectroscopy approach.Nature Communications 8, 14735
Research |
Tuning underwater adhesion with cation–π interactions
Cation–π interactions are critical for the adhesion proteins of marine organisms, yet the energetics of cation–π interactions in underwater environments remains uncharted. Nanoscale force measurements and NMR spectroscopy reveal that interfacial confinement fundamentally alters the energetics of cation–π mediated assembly.Nature Chemistry 9, 473–479
Research | | open
Discrete Element Model for Suppression of Coffee-Ring EffectScientific Reports 7, 42817
News and Comment
News and Views |
Surface chemistry: Single handedness in flatland
Planar molecules may break mirror symmetry when aligned on a surface, but both right- and left-handed forms will be created. Starting with a single-handed precursor, chiral adsorbates of planar hydrocarbons with a single handedness are formed in on-surface reactions.Nature Chemistry 9, 195–196
News and Views |
Surface chemistry: Single handedness in flatland
Planar molecules may break mirror symmetry when aligned on a surface, but both right- and left-handed forms will be created. Starting with a single-handed precursor, chiral adsorbates of planar hydrocarbons with a single handedness are formed in on-surface reactions.
News and Views |
Surface chemistry: Self-assembling Sierpiński triangles
Defect-free Sierpiński triangles can be self-assembled on a silver surface through a combination of molecular design and thermal annealing. Three-fold halogen-bonding arrays and precise surface epitaxy preclude structural errors, thus enabling the high-level complexity of these supramolecular fractal patterns.Nature Chemistry 7, 370–371
Research Highlights |
On-surface assembly: The squeezed middleNature Chemistry 6, 1027–1028
Research Highlights |
Self-assembly: Laying down the lawNature Chemistry 5, 985
News and Views |
Carbon nanomaterials: From rods to sheets in a flash
The controlled synthesis of two-dimensional carbon nanomaterials enables their properties to be tailored for potential device applications. Functionalized graphene-like nanosheets with controlled thickness have now been obtained by irradiating monolayers of carbon-rich molecular precursors at room temperature.Nature Chemistry 6, 463–464