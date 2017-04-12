Supercontinuum generation

Definition

Supercontinuum generation is a combination of nonlinear optical effects that spectrally broaden an initially nearly monochromatic laser beam. This can be achieved, for example, by sending a short intense burst of light along a photonic-crystal optical fibre. Supercontinuum generation is used to provide intense sources of white light.

