Research | | open
Supercontinuum generation
Supercontinuum generation is a combination of nonlinear optical effects that spectrally broaden an initially nearly monochromatic laser beam. This can be achieved, for example, by sending a short intense burst of light along a photonic-crystal optical fibre. Supercontinuum generation is used to provide intense sources of white light.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 45520
Research | | open
Si-rich Silicon Nitride for Nonlinear Signal Processing ApplicationsScientific Reports 7, 22
Research | | open
Coherent ultra-violet to near-infrared generation in silica ridge waveguides
Continuum generation in optical fibres has enabled many applications, like optical frequency combs. Here, Oh et al. demonstrate controlled dispersive-wave generation in on-chip silica waveguides, which could have a similar impact on integrated devices.Nature Communications 8, 13922
Research | | open
Ultrafast carrier dynamics in Ge by ultra-broadband mid-infrared probe spectroscopyScientific Reports 7, 40492
News and Comment
News and Views |
Biophotonics: Bright spongesNature Photonics 10, 625
News and Views |
Nonlinear optics: Nonlinear virtues of multimode fibre
The finding that multimode optical fibres support a rich and complex mix of spatial and temporal nonlinear phenomena could yield a plethora of promising applications.Nature Photonics 9, 289–291
News and Views |
Mid-infrared photonics: Spiral superluminescent emitterNature Photonics 9, 212
Research Highlights |
Supercontinuum: Reaching the mid-infraredNature Photonics 8, 746
Research Highlights |
Nonlinear optics: Supercontinuum on a chipNature Photonics 8, 266
Research Highlights |
Supercontinua: Broader than everNature Photonics 6, 413