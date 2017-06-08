Supercapacitors

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Atomic-level energy storage mechanism of cobalt hydroxide electrode for pseudocapacitors
Developing high-performance hybrid energy storage devices requires improved understanding of the mechanism that governs the electrochemical reactions. Here, the authors show the atomic-level working process of cobalt hydroxide electrode for pseudocapacitors.Nature Communications 8, 15194
News and Comment
News and Views |
Graphene: Tunable superdoping
Doping graphitic materials is desirable to enhance their performance for energy conversion and storage applications, but achieving high dopant concentrations remains a challenge. Researchers now demonstrate synthesis of such materials with very high doping levels and facile tunability.Nature Energy 1, 16041