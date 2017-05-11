Research | | open
Structure elucidation
Structure elucidation is the process of determining the chemical structure of a compound. For organic compounds, it will often involve the use of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR spectroscopy). Other characterization techniques include mass spectrometry, infrared spectroscopy and X-ray crystallography.
Organic chemistry: Symmetrizing the unsymmetrical
You might think that the partial symmetry of the molecule complanadine A makes it easy to prepare, but the reverse is true. Two syntheses of this compound offer insight into how to make partly symmetrical molecules.Nature 465, 560–561
Atomic microscopy in action
