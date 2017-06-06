Structure determination

Definition

Structure determination is a procedure by which the three-dimensional atomic coordinates of a molecule or biomolecule are solved using an analytical technique. Many techniques are used in structure determination, most commonly X-ray crystallography, NMR spectroscopy, electron microscopy and molecular modelling.

  • News and Views |

    Interaction with heterotrimeric G proteins is a hallmark of G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) family members, and it is the key step for a diverse range of cell-signaling cascades. A recent cryo-EM structure of the human calcitonin receptor (CTR) in complex with a G-protein heterotrimer reveals novel insights into receptor–G-protein coupling.

    • Mithu Baidya
    • , Hemlata Dwivedi
    •  & Arun K Shukla
    Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 500–502

  • News and Views |

    The antimalarial mefloquine has been used in the clinic for decades, yet its mode of action has remained elusive. Now, a study reports that the enantiomer (+)-mefloquine binds to the cytosolic ribosome of the major malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum.

    • Jeremy Burrows
    Nature Microbiology 2, 17055

  • News and Views |

    Structural analysis of the mycobacterial ESX-5 secretion complex presents an important step towards understanding how the ESX type VII (T7) secretion systems can translocate a multitude of substrates — including virulence factors involved in pathogenesis — across the bacterial cell envelope.

    • Tracy Palmer
    Nature Microbiology 2, 17074

  • News and Views |

    Notch signaling is an essential cell–cell communication pathway that influences numerous cell fate decisions during development. Structural and biochemical studies of a Notch–Jagged complex dramatically advance current understanding of ligand recognition, and reveal evidence of catch-bond behavior in the complex.

    • Stephen C Blacklow
    Nature Chemical Biology 13, 570–571

  • News and Views |

    Enzymology and structural and functional characterization of some FAD-dependent monooxygenases provide insights into degradation of tetracycline antibiotics, but also show unexpected features of substrate recognition, reaction mechanism, and competitive inhibition.

    • Sonja Petkovic
    •  & Winfried Hinrichs
    Nature Chemical Biology
