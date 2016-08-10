Latest Research and Reviews
D14–SCFD3-dependent degradation of D53 regulates strigolactone signalling
Strigolactones (SLs), key regulators of plant growth, are believed to mediate their responses through a proposed receptor (D14) that interacts with an F-box protein (D3) to form a D14–SCFD3 protein complex; here the perception of SLs by the D14–SCFD3 complex and the control of gene expression are linked by the finding that DWARF 53, a repressor protein of SL function, interacts with the D14–SCFD3 complex and is ubiquitinated and degraded in a SL-dependent manner.Nature 504, 406–410
DWARF 53 acts as a repressor of strigolactone signalling in rice
A small-molecule screen identifies new functions for the plant hormone strigolactone
Secretion of strigolactone from plant roots mediates mutualistic fungal interactions but also facilitates parasitic plant invasion. A screen in Arabidopsis thaliana has identified compounds that perturb strigolactone levels and link this hormone to light signaling pathways in host plants.Nature Chemical Biology 6, 741–749
News and Comment
Chemical biology: Parasite killerNature Plants 2, 16157
Plant biology: Roots and shoots
D53 is the long-sought repressor of plant hormones that regulate root growth and shoot branching
Plant biology: Hold back those hormones
Complex interactions between hormones and proteins help to control stem growth in rice plants
Branching regulation