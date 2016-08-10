Strigolactone

Strigolactones are a class of plant hormones that stimulate branching in plants and the growth of symbiotic arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi in the soil. They also impede shoot branching and trigger the germination of parasitic plant seeds.

    Strigolactones (SLs), key regulators of plant growth, are believed to mediate their responses through a proposed receptor (D14) that interacts with an F-box protein (D3) to form a D14–SCFD3 protein complex; here the perception of SLs by the D14–SCFD3 complex and the control of gene expression are linked by the finding that DWARF 53, a repressor protein of SL function, interacts with the D14–SCFD3 complex and is ubiquitinated and degraded in a SL-dependent manner.

    Nature 504, 406–410

    Secretion of strigolactone from plant roots mediates mutualistic fungal interactions but also facilitates parasitic plant invasion. A screen in Arabidopsis thaliana has identified compounds that perturb strigolactone levels and link this hormone to light signaling pathways in host plants.

