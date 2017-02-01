Research | | open
Striatum
The striatum is a subcortical structure in the forebrain that forms the major input to the basal ganglia. The striatum can be further subdivided into dorsal (caudate, putamen) and ventral (nucleus accumbens), and is implicated in regulating motor behaviours and responses to rewarding and aversive stimuli.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 41374
Research |
Foxp2 controls synaptic wiring of corticostriatal circuits and vocal communication by opposing Mef2c
Chen et al. found that Foxp2 interacts with Mef2c to wire synaptic circuits linking neocortex to basal ganglia. The study analyzes the basics of circuit wiring underlying vocal communication.Nature Neuroscience 19, 1513–1522
Research |
The mouse cortico-striatal projectome
Hintiryan, Foster et al. present an online mouse cortico-striatal projectome describing projections from the entire cortex to dorsal striatum. Computational neuroanatomic analysis of these projections identified 29 distinct striatal domains. This connectomics approach was applied to characterize circuit-specific cortico-striatal connectopathies in a mouse model of Huntington disease and in monoamine oxidase (MAO) A/B knockout mice.Nature Neuroscience 19, 1100–1114
Reviews |
Synaptic mechanisms underlying persistent cocaine craving
One of the greatest challenges in treating addiction is preventing relapse during abstinence. In this Review, Marina Wolf discusses rodent models of cocaine craving that reveal the synaptic plasticity that occurs in reward-related brain regions during the abstinence phase.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 351–365
Research | | open
Temporal Rewiring of Striatal Circuits Initiated by NicotineNeuropsychopharmacology 41, 3051–3059
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Reward: A separate sweet circuit
In mice, the nutritional and hedonic values of sugar ingestion are mediated by the dorsal and ventral striatum, respectively.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 136–137
Research Highlights |
Neural circuits: Pruning the projections
Disruption of actin polymerization in the frontal cortex, which causes abnormal dendritic spine structures, results in locomotor hyperactivity owing to dysregulation of a midbrain dopaminergic circuit.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 375
Comments and Opinion |
The dopamine theory of addiction: 40 years of highs and lows
In this Opinion article, Nutt and colleagues examine the history of and current evidence for the dopamine theory of addiction. They argue that dopamine's role in addiction is more complicated than the role that is put forward in this theory.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 305–312
Research Highlights |
Neurogenesis: A striatal supply of new neurons
Adult neurogenesis occurs in the human striatum.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 203
Research Highlights |
Neurotransmission: Dissecting co-transmission in the striatum
Some of the functions attributed to striatal cholinergic neurons, such as spontaneous locomotor activity and rewarding response to cocaine, are actually mediated by the release of glutamate.