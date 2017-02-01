Striatum

Definition

The striatum is a subcortical structure in the forebrain that forms the major input to the basal ganglia. The striatum can be further subdivided into dorsal (caudate, putamen) and ventral (nucleus accumbens), and is implicated in regulating motor behaviours and responses to rewarding and aversive stimuli.

