Stress fibres
Stress fibres are contractile bundles of actin filaments and myosin, which can attach to focal adhesions and function in cell adhesion, migration and mechanotransduction. Different types of stress fibres include ventral and dorsal stress fibres, transverse arcs and the perinuclear actin cap.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Forcing cells into shape: the mechanics of actomyosin contractility
Actomyosin-mediated contractility generates mechanical stress in animal cells and underlies muscle contraction, cell migration, cell division and tissue morphogenesis. Insight into the mechanics of actomyosin arrays that lack sarcomeric organization has revealed novel modes of force transmission and shown that diverse mechanical behaviours can arise from common molecular components.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 16, 486–498
Research | | open
Efficient extravasation of tumor-repopulating cells depends on cell deformabilityScientific Reports 6, 19304