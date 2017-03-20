Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Wnt/β-catenin promotes gastric fundus specification in mice and humans
Wnt signalling is shown to be required for specification of the gastric fundus in mice, and was used to develop human gastric organoids with functional fundic cell types.Nature 541, 182–187
Research |
Modelling human development and disease in pluripotent stem-cell-derived gastric organoids
The in vitro generation, from pluripotent stem cells, of three-dimensional human gastric organoids (hGOs) that contain a physiological gastric epithelium comprising both progenitor and differentiated cell types, and have expected functional characteristics is described, as is modelling the pathophysiological response of the human stomach to Helicobacter pylori using these hGOs.Nature 516, 400–404
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Helicobacter pylori infection and antibiotic resistance: a WHO high priority?
The WHO listed Helicobacter pylori among 16 antibiotic-resistant bacteria that pose the greatest threat to human health. Given the alarmingly high H. pylori antibiotic resistance rates, antibiotic stewardship programmes need to be developed and implemented. Future research should explore provider and systems-level barriers to H. pylori antibiotic susceptibility testing.
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: Settling the stomach — tracing gastric stem cells
News and Views |
Helicobacter pylori: Pathogenic enablers — toxic relationships in the stomach
Chronic infection with Helicobacter pylori is the strongest known risk factor for the development of gastric cancer. Saju et al. shed new light on mechanisms by which Epstein–Barr virus, a viral initiator of gastric cancer, potentiates the oncogenic effects of Helicobacter pylori in the stomach.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 317–318
Research Highlights |
Regenerative medicine: Reprogramming stomach tissue into β-like cells