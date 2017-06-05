Stem-cell therapies
Stem cell therapies are a type of cell therapy in which the cells used are either stem cells (as in the case of bone marrow transplantation) or are derived from stem cells, as is this case with some stem cell therapies that are currently being investigated for their therapeutic potential in areas such as regenerative medicine.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Stem cells: Stem cell-based therapies threatened by the accumulation of p53 mutations
Cultured pluripotent stem cells can accumulate TP53 mutations, and these mutations confer a strong selective advantage to these cells.
Parkinson disease: In situ astrocyte reprogramming – simpler cell replacement therapy in PD?Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 318–319
Stem cells: Cell therapy for cardiac repair: what is needed to move forward?
The ESC has updated its 2006 consensus statement on clinical investigation of autologous adult stem cells for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction and heart failure. This initiative by a group of leaders in the field stimulates much-needed reflection and provides guidance to make cell therapy a clinical reality. Here, we offer our own perspective.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 257–258
Liver: Taking out the JuNK to treat α1-antitrypsin deficiency
New work has provided insight into the molecular pathways that underlie the liver disease that is associated with α1-antitrypsin deficiency, and has identified a novel approach to cell-based therapy.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 201–202
Stem cells: Allogenic mesenchymal stem cells for dilated cardiomyopathyNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 190–191