Stem-cell biotechnology

- Nature Biotechnology 35, 518–520
Engineering the haemogenic niche mitigates endogenous inhibitory signals and controls pluripotent stem cell-derived blood emergence
The derivation of blood progenitor cells from human pluripotent stem cells is of interest for cell therapy but remains an inefficient process. Here the authors micropattern hPSC-derived haemogenic endothelial (HE) cells into spatially-organized, size-controlled colonies and identify a geometry that achieves increased efficiency in deriving blood cells.Nature Communications 8, 15380
Mature induced-pluripotent-stem-cell-derived human podocytes reconstitute kidney glomerular-capillary-wall function on a chip
An efficient and chemically defined protocol for the differentiation of human induced pluripotent stem cells into podocytes enables the recapitulation of the differential clearance of the human kidney glomerulus in an organ-on-a-chip.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0069
Building the human inner ear in an organoid
Inner ear organoids will facilitate disease studies and drug screening.Nature Biotechnology 35, 518–520
Are human oocytes from stem cells next?
The generation of oocytes in a dish from mouse pluripotent cells may be difficult to replicate with human cells.Nature Biotechnology 34, 1247–1248
Safer conditioning for blood stem cell transplants
An antibody-based conditioning agent may open the way to wider application of gene therapy with hematopoietic stem cells.Nature Biotechnology 34, 721–723
Patching up hematopoietic stem cells
An approach for efficient genome editing in human hematopoietic stem cells could be useful in the treatment of immunological disorders.Nature Biotechnology 33, 1236–1238
Putting induced pluripotent stem cells to the test
Human induced pluripotent stem cells are found to be nearly identical to embryonic stem cells, supporting their suitability for clinical applications.Nature Biotechnology 33, 1145–1146
Preclinical target validation using patient-derived cells
The Structural Genomics Consortium (SGC) and its clinical, industry and disease-foundation partners are launching open-source preclinical translational medicine studies.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 14, 149–150