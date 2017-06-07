Stem-cell biotechnology

Definition

Stem cell biotechnology is a field of biotechnology that develops tools and therapeutics through modification and engineering of stem cells. Stem cell biotechnology is important in regenerative medicine.

    The Structural Genomics Consortium (SGC) and its clinical, industry and disease-foundation partners are launching open-source preclinical translational medicine studies.

    Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 14, 149–150
