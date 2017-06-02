News and Views |
Stars
Stars are large balls of plasma, predominantly hydrogen and helium. The birth, evolution and death of stars are of particular research interest. Other important topics include understanding the internal processes, such as fusion, that generate great quantities of radiation and the gravitational interactions between stars.
Featured
- Nature Astronomy 1, 0140
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Constraints on pulsar masses from the maximum observed glitch
Using an innovative method, the mass of a pulsar can be constrained using the maximum ‘glitch’ in the star’s rotational frequency: the bigger the glitch, the lower the mass. This method is used to estimate the mass of all observed glitchers.Nature Astronomy 1, 0134
Reviews |
Binary stars as the key to understanding planetary nebulae
Planetary nebulae, traditionally seen as an endpoint of single stars, exhibit a variety of morphologies that cannot be explained in a single-star scenario. It is becoming clearer that perhaps even the majority of planetary nebulae result from binary interactions.Nature Astronomy 1, 0117
Research |
A solar-type star polluted by calcium-rich supernova ejecta inside the supernova remnant RCW 86
The detection of a metal-polluted G star in a binary system with an invisible X-ray source offset from the centre of a supernova remnant leads to the suggestion that this was the progenitor pair behind a core-collapse supernova in RCW 86.Nature Astronomy 1, 0116
Research |
The detection of Rossby-like waves on the Sun
Global-scale Rossby waves develop in planets’ atmospheres and influence their weather. Now, similar waves, driven by magnetism, are unambiguously detected on the Sun. They can possibly help the forecasting of solar activity and related space weather.Nature Astronomy 1, 0086
Research |
High-resolution observations of flare precursors in the low solar atmosphere
Magnetic energy powers explosive flares on the Sun. Now, observations of unprecedented resolution identify the precursors of such flares in the lower solar atmosphere. These findings will help to constrain theoretical models of flare formation.Nature Astronomy 1, 0085
Research |
Early Solar System irradiation quantified by linked vanadium and beryllium isotope variations in meteorites
The abundance of Be and V isotopes in calcium–aluminium-rich inclusions (CAIs), the oldest solids in the Solar System, shows that CAIs were irradiated by a gradual flux of radiation from solar flares when the Sun was young and more energetic, for a short time (300 yr) and at close distance (≈0.1 au).Nature Astronomy 1, 0055
News and Comment
News and Views |
Supernovae: The explosion in a bubble
The story behind the supernova remnant RCW 86 might be one of the most wondrous ever told.Nature Astronomy 1, 0140
Comments and Opinion |
Rhythm of the Sun
Choreographer Alexander Whitley, scientist Hugh Mortimer and educator Rachel Evans discuss the dance work 8 Minutes with Nature Astronomy.Nature Astronomy 1, 0160
News and Views |
Evolved stars: Carving out the BoomerangNature Astronomy 1, 0128
Research Highlights |
Pulsars: Best in classNature Astronomy 1, 0098
News and Views |
Transitional disks: I can see your halo, halo, haloNature Astronomy 1, 0072
Research Highlights |
X-ray bursts: Blame the gapNature Physics 13, 205