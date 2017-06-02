Stars

Definition

Stars are large balls of plasma, predominantly hydrogen and helium. The birth, evolution and death of stars are of particular research interest. Other important topics include understanding the internal processes, such as fusion, that generate great quantities of radiation and the gravitational interactions between stars.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Research |

    Using an innovative method, the mass of a pulsar can be constrained using the maximum ‘glitch’ in the star’s rotational frequency: the bigger the glitch, the lower the mass. This method is used to estimate the mass of all observed glitchers.

    • P. M. Pizzochero
    • , M. Antonelli
    • , B. Haskell
    •  & S. Seveso
    Nature Astronomy 1, 0134

  • Reviews |

    Planetary nebulae, traditionally seen as an endpoint of single stars, exhibit a variety of morphologies that cannot be explained in a single-star scenario. It is becoming clearer that perhaps even the majority of planetary nebulae result from binary interactions.

    • David Jones
    •  & Henri M. J. Boffin
    Nature Astronomy 1, 0117

  • Research |

    The detection of a metal-polluted G star in a binary system with an invisible X-ray source offset from the centre of a supernova remnant leads to the suggestion that this was the progenitor pair behind a core-collapse supernova in RCW 86.

    • Vasilii V. Gvaramadze
    • , Norbert Langer
    • , Luca Fossati
    • , Douglas C.-J. Bock
    • , Norberto Castro
    • , Iskren Y. Georgiev
    • , Jochen Greiner
    • , Simon Johnston
    • , Arne Rau
    •  & Thomas M. Tauris
    Nature Astronomy 1, 0116

  • Research |

    Global-scale Rossby waves develop in planets’ atmospheres and influence their weather. Now, similar waves, driven by magnetism, are unambiguously detected on the Sun. They can possibly help the forecasting of solar activity and related space weather.

    • Scott W. McIntosh
    • , William J. Cramer
    • , Manuel Pichardo Marcano
    •  & Robert J. Leamon
    Nature Astronomy 1, 0086

  • Research |

    Magnetic energy powers explosive flares on the Sun. Now, observations of unprecedented resolution identify the precursors of such flares in the lower solar atmosphere. These findings will help to constrain theoretical models of flare formation.

    • Haimin Wang
    • , Chang Liu
    • , Kwangsu Ahn
    • , Yan Xu
    • , Ju Jing
    • , Na Deng
    • , Nengyi Huang
    • , Rui Liu
    • , Kanya Kusano
    • , Gregory D. Fleishman
    • , Dale E. Gary
    •  & Wenda Cao
    Nature Astronomy 1, 0085

  • Research |

    The abundance of Be and V isotopes in calcium–aluminium-rich inclusions (CAIs), the oldest solids in the Solar System, shows that CAIs were irradiated by a gradual flux of radiation from solar flares when the Sun was young and more energetic, for a short time (300 yr) and at close distance (≈0.1 au).

    • Paolo A. Sossi
    • , Frédéric Moynier
    • , Marc Chaussidon
    • , Johan Villeneuve
    • , Chizu Kato
    •  & Matthieu Gounelle
    Nature Astronomy 1, 0055
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment