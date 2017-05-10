Latest Research and Reviews
Notch as a tumour suppressor
In this Review, Nowell and Radtke outline the accumulating evidence that Notch functions as a tumour suppressor in a range of cancers, and present potential mechanisms by which loss of Notch signalling could promote tumorigenesis.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 145–159
Cell migration: Shall we travel together?
Mechanical coupling of cancer-associated fibroblasts and cancer cells through a heterotypic E-cadherin–N-cadherin adherens junction promotes cancer cell invasion.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 205
Tumour-Initiating cells: The cell that rocks the tumourNature Reviews Cancer 17, 3
Squamous-cell carcinoma of the anus: progress in radiotherapy treatment
The general effectiveness of radiotherapy has improved over time, owing to improvements in technology which have enabled, among others, image-guided and intensity-modulated approaches to be used. In this Perspectives article, the authors describe how these advances can be best implemented for treatment of squamous-cell carcinoma of the anus.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 447–459
Epigenetics: Chromatin reorganization on a 'mega' scale
Alekseyenko, Walsh et al. have discovered that NUT fusion proteins, which underlie the development of the aggressive squamous cell cancer NUT midline carcinoma, localize to very large hyperacetylated domains within chromatin, which they term 'megadomains', leading to aberrant transcriptional programmes that promote tumorigenesis.Nature Reviews Cancer 15, 512–513
Tumorigenesis: miRNAs — novel regulators in skin cancerNature Reviews Cancer 15, 5