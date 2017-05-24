Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Antisense oligonucleotide therapy for spinocerebellar ataxia type 2
Antisense oligonucleotides against ATXN2 improved motor neuron function and restored firing frequency in cerebellar Purkinje cells in mouse models of spinocerebellar ataxia type 2.Nature 544, 362–366
Reviews |
Rare neurological channelopathies — networks to study patients, pathogenesis and treatment
Rare neurological diseases require widely distributed networks of centres, investigators and patients to foster multidisciplinary investigations and recruit sufficient numbers of patients for research studies and clinical trials. In this article, Jen and colleagues highlight the role of two networks, the Consortium for Clinical Investigations of Neurological Channelopathies (CINCH) and the Clinical Research Consortium for Studies of Cerebellar Ataxias (CRC-SCA), in bringing together the various stakeholders in patient-oriented research into rare neurological channelopathies.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 195–203
Research | | open
Design of a bioactive small molecule that targets r(AUUCU) repeats in spinocerebellar ataxia 10
Expanded RNA repeats in non-coding region of a gene represent a hallmark of several diseases. Here, the authors identify two small molecules that selectively bind AU repeats and use them to design a compound that targets the pathogenic RNA associated with spinocerebellar ataxia type 10.Nature Communications 7, 11647
News and Comment
News and Views |
Movement disorders: Are umbrella terms for rare genetic diseases still useful?
A recent study of clinical and genetic characteristics in patients with hereditary spastic paraplegia highlights the difficulties of making clinicogenetic correlations in a heterogeneous group of diseases. Genetic analysis beyond the causative variants, and independent of the core clinical symptoms (pyramidal signs versus ataxia), might offer a more pertinent way to approach phenotypic variability.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 321–322
Research Highlights |
Neurodegenerative disease: Downsizing neurons
Neuronal atrophy early in a mouse model of spinal cerebellar ataxia 1 may represent an adaptive mechanism that restores the density of potassium channels in Purkinje neurons, thus normalizing membrane polarization and firing.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 576–577
Research Highlights |
Movement disorders: SCA37—a new subtype of spinocerebellar ataxiaNature Reviews Neurology 9, 299
Research Highlights |
Genetics: Mutations in KCND3 linked to spinocerebellar ataxiasNature Reviews Neurology 8, 472