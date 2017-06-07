Spine structure
Spine structure is the shape and composition of a dendritic spine. Dendritic spines are small protrusions from the dendritic shaft. Although their structure is variable, a typical spine consists of a spine head that may be mushroom- or cup-shaped and a thinner neck region. Each spine contains elements of the postsynaptic apparatus.
Lhx1/5 control dendritogenesis and spine morphogenesis of Purkinje cells via regulation of Espin
Purkinje cells (PCs) receive signals from different inputs through their extensively branched dendrites and dysregulation of this process leads to ataxia and other diseases. Here the authors show that the LIM-homeodomain transcription factors Lhx1 and Lhx5 govern dendritogenesis and dendritic spine morphogenesis in postnatal PCs through regulating Espin expression.Nature Communications 8, 15079
Periodic F-actin structures shape the neck of dendritic spinesScientific Reports 6, 37136
Synaptic plasticity: Spinal signals
This study suggests that brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) is released from dendritic spines in response to activity and acts in an autocrine manner to mediate structural plasticity of the spine from which it was released.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 740
The new nanophysiology: regulation of ionic flow in neuronal subcompartments
Classical theories, such as cable theory, can only successfully model signal propagation in neurons on a macroscopic scale. Holcman and Yuste argue that, as the functional importance of neuronal compartments such as dendritic spines becomes apparent, it is important to develop models that can account for the effects of their size and geometry on electrical current flow.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 685–692
The chemical biology of synapses and neuronal circuits
Excitatory synapses are located in confined chemical spaces called the dendritic spines. These are atypical femtoliter-order microdomains where the behavior of even single molecules may have important biological consequences. Powerful chemical biological techniques have now been developed to decipher the dynamic stability of the synapses and to further interrogate the complex properties of neuronal circuits.Nature Chemical Biology 6, 560–563
Techniques: Nanoscale imaging of dendritic spinesNature Reviews Neuroscience 13, 153