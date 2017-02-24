Latest Research and Reviews
Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
Research on the biology of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) — a malignancy of CD5+ B cells — has profoundly enhanced the identification of patients who are at high risk of disease progression and the treatment of patients with drugs that target the distinctive features of CLL. This Primer highlights these advances, as well as the epidemiology, genetics and immunobiology of CLL.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 16096
Mechanisms of human lymphoid chromosomal translocations
This Review discusses the mechanisms underlying 'hot-spot' translocations, which frequently occur in human lymphomas. Discussion of the role of activation-induced deaminase (AID) and the recombination activating gene (RAG) complex provides insights into these mechanisms. Some aspects may also apply to translocations that occur in non-lymphoid neoplasms.Nature Reviews Cancer 16, 387–398
Long-lived antigen-induced IgM plasma cells demonstrate somatic mutations and contribute to long-term protection
Long-lived IgG plasma cells develop in germinal centres and then home to the bone marrow and persist for a lifetime. Here the authors identify long-lived IgM plasma cells in the murine spleen, which carry IgH mutations but can develop independently of germinal centres, and confer protective antiviral immunity.Nature Communications 7, 11826
Rapid development of broadly influenza neutralizing antibodies through redundant mutations
The main pathway of somatic mutations leading to the generation of high affinity broadly neutralizing antibodies against the influenza haemagglutinin stem is defined.Nature 516, 418–422
News and Comment
Neutralizing antibody evolutionNature Immunology 16, 590
AIDing the pursuit of IgA diversity
Direct evaluation of the contribution of somatic hypermutation (SHM) to mucosal immunity has been hampered by the lack of models able to dissociate SHM from class-switch recombination, which are both dependent on the cytidine deaminase AID. A new mouse AID model now demonstrates the critical role of SHM in the control of gut bacteria.Nature Immunology 12, 197–198
Treg cells: patrolling a dangerous neighborhood
How B cell tolerance is retained during somatic hypermutation in germinal centers is incompletely understood. Two studies now show that Foxp3+ regulatory T cells undergo functional specialization to limit the magnitude of the germinal center response, and they may contribute to our understanding of how germinal center–mediated autoimmunity is prevented (pages 975–982 and 983–988).Nature Medicine 17, 929–930