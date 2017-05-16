Solid-state lasers
Solid-state lasers are lasers made from crystalline materials. The very first laser used ruby as a solid-state active region in 1960, and there are now hundreds of known alternatives. The most common approach however is to introduce rare-earth atoms into a crystalline lattice – titanium-doped sapphire, for example.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
High beam quality 5 J, 200 Hz Nd:YAG laser systemLight: Science & Applications 6, e17004
Research | | open
Polarization conversion in cubic Raman crystalsScientific Reports 7, 41702
Research | | open
Understanding and reducing deleterious defects in the metastable alloy GaAsBiNPG Asia Materials 9, e345
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Light sources: Cascaded OPOs
Research Highlights |
Single-photon sources: Quantum dot microlenses
Research Highlights |
Colloidal quantum dots: Long-lived lasingNature Materials 14, 1186
Research Highlights |
UV lasers: Narrow VUV pulsesNature Photonics 8, 422
News and Views |
Integrated photonics: 10,000 tiny lasersNature Photonics 8, 354
News |
Microwave laser fulfills 60 years of promise
Physicists build first practical maser.