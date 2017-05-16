Solid-state lasers

Definition

Solid-state lasers are lasers made from crystalline materials. The very first laser used ruby as a solid-state active region in 1960, and there are now hundreds of known alternatives. The most common approach however is to introduce rare-earth atoms into a crystalline lattice – titanium-doped sapphire, for example.

