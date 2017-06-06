News and Views |
Solar energy and photovoltaic technology
Solar energy and photovoltaic technology is the study of using light from the sun as a source of energy, and the design and fabrication of devices for harnessing this potential. This involves collecting solar radiation for converting to both electricity and heat. Solar energy is carbon-free and renewable.
Featured
Nature Nanotechnology 12, 506
Latest Research and Reviews
Research
Intrinsic non-radiative voltage losses in fullerene-based organic solar cells
The conversion efficiency of organic solar cells suffers from their low open-circuit voltages. Here, the authors expose a link between electron-vibrations coupling and non-radiative recombinations, derive a new limit for the efficiency of organic solar cells, and redefine their optimal optical gap.Nature Energy 2, 17053
News and Comment
News and Views
Water remediation: A steam nanogeneratorNature Nanotechnology 12, 506
Correspondence
Reconsidering the Shockley–Queisser limit of a ferroelectric insulator deviceNature Photonics 11, 329
News and Views
Luminescent solar concentrators: Semiconductor solution
Reabsorption losses have long been holding back the commercial viability of luminescent solar concentrators. Now, non-toxic silicon-based quantum dots with enhanced Stokes shift may enable the technology to enjoy practical implementation.Nature Photonics 11, 143–144
Correspondence
Reply to 'The merits of plasmonic desalination'Nature Photonics 11, 70–71
Research Highlights
Photochemistry: Solar-driven reactorNature Photonics 11, 72