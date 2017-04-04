Sodium channels

Definition

Sodium channels are ion channels that transport sodium ions across cellular membranes. Sodium channels are generally either ligand-gated or voltage-gated. In voltage-gated sodium channels, as in other voltage-gated channels, positively charged residues in an extracellular domain (S4) are important for channel gating. Sodium channels are important for generating electrical signals in neurons.

