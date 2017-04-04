Sodium channels
Sodium channels are ion channels that transport sodium ions across cellular membranes. Sodium channels are generally either ligand-gated or voltage-gated. In voltage-gated sodium channels, as in other voltage-gated channels, positively charged residues in an extracellular domain (S4) are important for channel gating. Sodium channels are important for generating electrical signals in neurons.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
The complete structure of an activated open sodium channel
Voltage-gated sodium (Nav) channels are crucial for action potential initiation in excitable cells. Here the authors present the complete structure of prokaryotic NavMs in a fully open state, providing structural insight into the opening and closure of the channel's intracellular gate.Nature Communications 8, 14205
Research | | open
Engineering prokaryotic channels for control of mammalian tissue excitability
Restoring lost excitability of injured tissue is a paramount of regenerative medicine. By using a combined expression of bacterial voltage-gated Na+ channel, Kir2.1, and connexin-43 in non-excitable human fibroblasts, here the authors generate excitable cells that rescue action potential conduction in an in vitro model of cardiac fibrosis.Nature Communications 7, 13132
Research | | open
Cold sensitivity of TRPA1 is unveiled by the prolyl hydroxylation blockade-induced sensitization to ROS
The transient receptor potential ankyrin 1 (TRPA1) is a cation channel that is involved in nociceptive pain sensing. Here, the authors show that hydroxylation of a proline in the N terminus of TRPA1 renders it sensitive to reactive oxygen species resulting from noxious cold.Nature Communications 7, 12840
Research |
Selective spider toxins reveal a role for the Nav1.1 channel in mechanical pain
Two spider toxins are shown to target the Nav1.1 subtype of sodium channel specifically, shedding light on the role of these channels in mechanical pain signalling.Nature 534, 494–499
Research | | open
Cardiac sodium channel palmitoylation regulates channel availability and myocyte excitability with implications for arrhythmia generation
Cardiac voltage-gated sodium channels (Nav1.5) are crucial regulators of heart electric activity. Here the authors show that palmitoylation, a process of lipid modification of cysteine residues, modulates Nav1.5 function and affects cardiomyocyte excitability, representing a potential target in treating cardiac diseases.Nature Communications 7, 12035
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Spinal cord injury: Clamping down on calpains to treat injury-induced spasticityNature Reviews Drug Discovery 15, 310
Research Highlights |
Drug discovery: Death by sodiumNature Chemical Biology 11, 97
Research Highlights |
Basic research: Role of mTOR in regulation of ENaC activityNature Reviews Nephrology 11, 64
Research Highlights |
Single mutation causes severe nerve-system syndrome
Research Highlights |
Sodium channel gene linked to epilepsy syndrome
Research Highlights |
Structural biology: Taking a close look
The crystal structure of a bacterial protein reveals intricate mechanisms underlying the inactivation, or closing, of sodium channels