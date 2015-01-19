Research | | open
Sodium
Sodium (Na, atomic number 11) is an alkali metal that exists in living systems as Na+ ions. In physiology, it regulates blood volume, blood pressure, osmotic equilibrium and cellular pH. Sodium is transported though membranes to and from the extracellular fluid via sodium channels and the sodium–potassium pump.
Wheat grain yield on saline soils is improved by an ancestral Na+ transporter gene
Salinization of cultivated land and the need to increase agricultural productivity make the development of salt-resistant crops imperative. Field trials show that a durum wheat containing a sodium transporter derived from an ancestral wheat relative produces substantially more grain than a commercial durum wheat lacking this transporter on saline soil.Nature Biotechnology 30, 360–364
Hyponatremia as a prognostic and predictive factor in metastatic renal cell carcinomaBritish Journal of Cancer 102, 867–872
Renal physiology: Burning calories to excrete salt
New findings challenge the dogma that high salt intake leads to increased thirst, water intake and diuresis. Titze and colleagues show that salt loading activates an adaptive regulatory network in the kidney, muscle and liver, which enables the reprioritization of energy metabolism to conserve plasma water in the setting of high salt intake.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 323–324
Chronic kidney disease: Skin sodium linked to left ventricular hypertrophyNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 194
Risk factors: Relationship between sodium intake and mortalityNature Reviews Nephrology 12, 715
Hypertension: AT2R activation counteracts hypertension
Hypertension: Salt: flawed research should not divert actions to reduce intake
A recent study suggests that salt reduction should be confined to hypertensive individuals with high salt intake. However, this study has serious methodological issues and its findings should therefore not challenge the strong evidence supporting the benefits of salt reduction for the general population.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 514–515
Metabolism: Energy-efficient transport in the kidney