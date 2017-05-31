News and Views |
Outcome-oriented moral evaluation in terrorists
Assessment of moral judgements and social-cognitive profiles of Colombian paramilitary terrorists by Baez et al. reveals a moral code abnormally guided by outcomes, rather than the integration of intentions and outcomes.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0118
Economic insecurity and the rise in gun violence at US schools
Pah et al. analyse gun violence incidents at US schools for the period 1990–2013 and find heightened rates in the period 2007–2013. Indicators of economic distress significantly correlate with increases in the rate of gun violence.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0040
Semen quality in the 21st century
Semen quality in young men has been declining, and shows geographical, as well as temporal, variation. Several aspects of modern life, including lifestyle and environmental factors, stress, and exposure to endocrine disruptors and radiation, could be contributing to these trends. In this Review, the authors describe how semen quality is changing in the 21st century, and consider how we can best identify and avoid the underlying causes.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 120–130
Explaining the prevalence, scaling and variance of urban phenomena
Gomez-Lievano and colleagues develop a new theory of scaling in cities — how the prevalence of phenomena such as education and crime changes with population size — by unifying models of economic complexity and cultural evolution.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0012
Pantheon 1.0, a manually verified dataset of globally famous biographiesScientific Data 3, 150075
The neuroscience of prejudice and stereotyping
Social prejudices and stereotyping are pervasive and often operate unconsciously. In this Review, David M. Amodio considers the neural basis of prejudice and stereotyping and discusses the processes through which such biases may form, can influence behaviour and are regulated.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 670–682
Turning point: Reef inspector
A force to save coral reefs — and ocean life.Nature Jobs 546, 319
The rise of political apathy in two charts
In turbulent times, voting should seem even more important — but in Europe, turnouts are lower than ever.
AI summit aims to help world’s poorest
United Nations meeting hopes to focus artificial intelligence on sustainable development goals.
Six decades of struggle over the pill
A notable anniversary highlights the progress and benefits of contraceptives, but also the continuing battle for access to them.
How scientists reacted to the US leaving the Paris climate agreement
What the United States' departure from the historic pact means for efforts to fight global warming.
Trust we must
Asking people to trust scientists is not enough in times of doubt. Scientists must trust the people too: to make decisions for themselves, once they know the best available evidence.Nature Geoscience 10, 395