Social science

Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0164
Cryospheric science: Asia's glacier changes
Evolution: The value of information
An early modern human presence in Sumatra 73,000–63,000 years ago
Morphological analysis of teeth found at Lida Ajer shows that these belong to Homo sapiens, indicating that modern humans were in Sumatra between 73,000 and 63,000 years ago.
New infant cranium from the African Miocene sheds light on ape evolution
Description of the most complete fossil skull of an infant ape recovered from the Miocene epoch of Kenya, assigned to a new species in the genus Nyanzapithecus.
Origin and dispersal of early domestic pigs in northern China
US biomedical research facilities still unprepared for natural disasters and attacks
Science panel says institutions need to do more to prevent and mitigate damage to research equipment and animals.
Massive El Niño sent greenhouse-gas emissions soaring
Disruptive weather pattern in 2014–2016 spurred tropical forests to pump out 3 billion tonnes of carbon.
Palaeobiology: Ensure equal access to ancient DNA
Shake up conferences
Emojis, smartphone technologies and revamped guidelines would boost transparency at scientific meetings, say Shai D. Silberberg and colleagues.
Citizen scientists chase total solar eclipse
Non-scientists are being recruited to collect data on everything from the Sun's outer atmosphere to animal behaviour.
Thousands across India march in support of science
Protesters demand respect for research — but some scientists were told to stay away.