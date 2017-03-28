Small intestine

Latest Research and Reviews
The intestinal epithelial barrier: a therapeutic target?
The intestinal epithelium acts as a barrier requiring a contiguous layer of cells and junctions that seal the paracellular space. This Review discusses the mechanisms of intestinal barrier loss and the role of epithelial barrier function in the pathogenesis of intestinal and systemic diseases.
News and Comment
Stem cells: A case of metabolic identity in the intestinal crypt
Obesity: Obesity alters fatty acid sensingNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 65
Host–microbe interactions: DAO does itNature Chemical Biology 12, 763
Gut microbiota: D-amino acids employed against gut pathogens