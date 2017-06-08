Research | | open
Slow light
Slow light is an electromagnetic wave with a group velocity reduced by optical resonances in the medium through which it is travelling. These resonances can occur in atomic vapours, in photonic crystals, and by taking advantage of nonlinear optical process in optical fibres. Slow light could find a practical application in optical memories.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 3047
Research |
Photon-trapping microstructures enable high-speed high-efficiency silicon photodiodes
Light-trapping nanoscale holes are exploited to improve the speed and efficiency of silicon photodiodes with intrinsic layers less than 2 μm thick.Nature Photonics 11, 301–308
Research |
Symmetry-protected collisions between strongly interacting photons
Excitations to Rydberg states in a gas of ultracold atoms are used to produce a robust, nonlinear phase shift of exactly π/2 between two photons, which is protected against variations in experimental parameters by a symmetry of the system.Nature 542, 206–209
Research | | open
Slow-light-enhanced energy efficiency for graphene microheaters on silicon photonic crystal waveguides
Slow light can be used to sustain strong light–matter interaction in silicon photonics. Here, the authors combine graphene with a silicon slow-light photonic crystal waveguide, demonstrating a fast and energy-efficient graphene microheater.Nature Communications 8, 14411
Research | | open
Storing single photons emitted by a quantum memory on a highly excited Rydberg state
The state of a single photon can be stored as a Rydberg excitation using electromagnetically induced transparency, and this enables nonlinear interactions at the single-photon level. Here, the authors store a paired photon emitted by a quantum memory in an ensemble-based, highly nonlinear medium.Nature Communications 8, 14072
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Microcavities: Slow-light benefitsNature Photonics 10, 285
Research Highlights |
Slow light: On-chip pulse compressionNature Photonics 9, 210
News and Views |
Ten years of Nature Physics: Slowly but surely
In 2006, Nature Physics published a paper reporting a Stern–Gerlach effect for dark polaritons and one revealing the existence of slow-light solitons. Both of these papers have significantly advanced the field of slow-light research.Nature Physics 11, 15–16
Research Highlights |
Slow light: Enhancement revisitedNature Photonics 6, 413
Research Highlights |
Frozen light switchNature Physics 8, 252
Comments and Opinion |
Microwave photonics: Harnessing slow light
Slow-light techniques originally conceived for buffering high-speed digital optical signals now look set to play an important role in providing broadband phase and true time delays for microwave signals.Nature Photonics 5, 731–733