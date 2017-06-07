Skeleton
The skeleton is a rigid framework of bones that forms the supporting structure of the musculoskeletal system, and also functions in movement, haematopoiesis and endocrine regulation. Skeletal bones are connected at the joints by ligaments, and are attached to skeletal muscles by tendons.
