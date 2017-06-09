Sickle cell disease
Definition
Sickle cell disease is an autosomal recessive blood disorder that can lead to anaemia. It is caused by a mutation in the haemoglobin gene, which leads to deformation of red blood cells. Deformed red blood cells can obstruct small vessels and they are prone to destruction.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
A Paper-Based Test for Screening Newborns for Sickle Cell DiseaseScientific Reports 7, 45488
News and Comment
News |
Sickle cell solutions in sight
New targets, new drug modalities and new business strategies are drawing long-awaited attention to sickle cell disease.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 15, 593–594