Sexual dimorphism

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Sex differences in microglial CX3CR1 signalling determine obesity susceptibility in mice
Unlike males, female mice are resistant to hypothalamic inflammation and weight gain when fed a high-fat diet. Here, the authors reveal sex-specific regulation of hypothalamic microglial activation through CX3CR1 signalling, providing a potential mechanism for differential susceptibility to diet-induced obesity.Nature Communications 8, 14556
Research | | open
Imprinting and flexibility in human face cognitionScientific Reports 6, 33545
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
RNA modification: Reading Sex-lethalNature Chemical Biology 13, 129
Research Highlights |
Brain imaging: Cross-sex hormones alter grey matter structuresNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 686
Research Highlights |
Transplantation: Females hold the key to ischaemia toleranceNature Reviews Nephrology 12, 316
Research Highlights |
Genomics: Fishing for the ageing secretNature Reviews Genetics 17, 69
Research Highlights |
Neuronal circuits: Looking after your own
Parental care of offspring involves a complex array of innate behaviours and is influenced by a dopaminergic circuit within the hypothalamus that regulates circulating oxytocin levels.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 645
Research Highlights |
Chromosome biology: Diverse evolution of sex chromosomes in fliesNature Reviews Genetics 16, 316–317