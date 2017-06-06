News and Views |
Sequencing refers to the techniques used to determine the primary structure of an unbranched biopolymer (DNA, RNA, protein, carbohydrate) resulting in a symbolic linear depiction of the monomeric subunits which summarizes much of the atomic-level structure of the molecule.
mTFkb: a knowledgebase for fundamental annotation of mouse transcription factorsScientific Reports 7, 3023
Parallel evolution of non-homologous isofunctional enzymes in methionine biosynthesis
MetA and MetX are phylogenetically unrelated families of acyl-L-homoserine transferases. Experimental assignation of function and structural modeling of these families correct widespread misannotation, reveal convergence of function and uncover new functions in a subclass of MetX.
De novo non-synonymous TBL1XR1 mutation alters Wnt signaling activityScientific Reports 7, 2888
Understanding cancer from the stem cells up
A new study that uses an integrated single-cell transcriptomics approach to characterize cancer stem cell populations during treatment with molecularly targeted therapies offers insights into disease evolution and points to new therapeutic targets.Nature Medicine 23, 656–657
Unexpected mutations after CRISPR–Cas9 editing in vivoNature Methods 14, 547–548
Plant genetics: Spatial transcriptomics in plants
Lung cancer: Tracing tumour evolution
Charting the unknown epitranscriptome
Novoa, Mason and Mattick propose to use phage display technology and direct sequencing through nanopores to facilitate systematic interrogation of RNA modifications.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 339–340
Genetic testing: The diagnostic power of RNA-seq