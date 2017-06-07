Sensory systems

Sensory systems include the parts of the nervous system responsible for processing sensory information, including the visual system, auditory system, olfactory system, somatosensory system, gustatory system and vestibular system. Sensory systems are composed of receptors that sense the sensory stimuli, brain areas involved in sensory perception and neural pathways that connect them.

    Global mapping shows that mouse retinal neurons prefer visual motion produced when the animal moves along two behaviourally relevant axes, allowing the encoding of the animal’s every translation and rotation.

    Nature

    Neural processing speed slows with age, but the relationship between this slowing and brain atrophy is unknown. Here, authors show that age-related functional brain differences in auditory and visual processing are partly due to structural differences in the distinct brain regions underlying these processes.

    Nature Communications 8, 15671

    V2 neurons exhibit complex and diverse selectivity for visual features. Here the authors use a statistical analytical framework to model V2 responses to natural stimuli and find three organizing principles, chief among them is the cross-orientation suppression that increases response selectivity.

    Nature Communications 8, 15739

    Neural computations performed by the retinal microcircuit have been extensively studied. Here the authors report using dendritic recordings that the direction selective responses of retinal ganglion cells are controlled by dendro-dendritic cholinergic excitation from starburst amacrine cells.

    Nature Communications 8, 15683
