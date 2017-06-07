News and Views |
Sensory systems
Sensory systems include the parts of the nervous system responsible for processing sensory information, including the visual system, auditory system, olfactory system, somatosensory system, gustatory system and vestibular system. Sensory systems are composed of receptors that sense the sensory stimuli, brain areas involved in sensory perception and neural pathways that connect them.
A retinal code for motion along the gravitational and body axes
Global mapping shows that mouse retinal neurons prefer visual motion produced when the animal moves along two behaviourally relevant axes, allowing the encoding of the animal’s every translation and rotation.
Age-related delay in visual and auditory evoked responses is mediated by white- and grey-matter differences
Neural processing speed slows with age, but the relationship between this slowing and brain atrophy is unknown. Here, authors show that age-related functional brain differences in auditory and visual processing are partly due to structural differences in the distinct brain regions underlying these processes.Nature Communications 8, 15671
Effect of adapter duration on repetition suppression in inferior temporal cortexScientific Reports 7, 3163
Cross-orientation suppression in visual area V2
V2 neurons exhibit complex and diverse selectivity for visual features. Here the authors use a statistical analytical framework to model V2 responses to natural stimuli and find three organizing principles, chief among them is the cross-orientation suppression that increases response selectivity.Nature Communications 8, 15739
Dendro-dendritic cholinergic excitation controls dendritic spike initiation in retinal ganglion cells
Neural computations performed by the retinal microcircuit have been extensively studied. Here the authors report using dendritic recordings that the direction selective responses of retinal ganglion cells are controlled by dendro-dendritic cholinergic excitation from starburst amacrine cells.Nature Communications 8, 15683
Ebbinghaus figures that deceive the eye do not necessarily deceive the handScientific Reports 7, 3112
Learning and memory: When novel becomes familiar
The transition from an odour being novel to being familiar in Drosophila Melanogaster involves dopaminergic modulation of the kenyon cell–α′3 mushroom body output neuron synapse in the fly mushroom body.
Vision: These retinas are made for walkin'
Measurements of the activity of neurons called direction-selective ganglion cells in the mouse retina explain how visual motion encoded by the eye maps onto body movements such as walking.
The tongue has a taste for water
Water activates receptor cells on the tongue that detect sour flavours.Nature 546
Working memory: Persistence is key
Three studies demonstrate that thalamocortical connections are necessary to maintain cortical delay activity in mice.
Monkeys face face distortions
A study combines monkey behavioral testing with electrical stimulation of face patches, located with functional MRI and studied electrophysiologically, to probe the behavioral relevance of the face patches' selectivity.Nature Neuroscience 20, 635–636