Sensors and biosensors

Hafnium—an optical hydrogen sensor spanning six orders in pressure
For monitoring hydrogen partial pressure, optical sensors have a particular safety advantage due to absence of wiring in operation area. Here authors show hysteresis-free, reproducible change in optical transmission in palladium-capped hafnium hydride films over six orders of magnitude in hydrogen partial pressure.Nature Communications 8, 15718
Gold nanozyme-based paper chip for colorimetric detection of mercury ionsScientific Reports 7, 2807
Broadband image sensor array based on graphene–CMOS integration
Graphene–quantum dots on CMOS sensor offers broadband imaging.Nature Photonics 11, 366–371
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Organic electronics: Under pressureNature Reviews Materials 2, 17015
News and Views |
Bioelectronic devices: Gut-powered ingestible biosensors
A biosensing device that harvests energy from fluids in the gut is able to wirelessly transmit measurements from the gastrointestinal tract of pigs for over six days.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0050
Editorial |
Expanding our 2D vision
2D materials hold promise in applications ranging from electronic devices to catalysis, and from information storage to medicine. But how close are we to commercialized products?Nature Reviews Materials 1, 16089
Comments and Opinion |
Translating graphene and 2D materials into medicine
Adoption of graphene and other 2D crystals in biomedicine is challenging — some guidelines to facilitate this process and avoid inflated expectations should be considered.Nature Reviews Materials 1, 16084
Comments and Opinion |
Robots with a sense of touch
Tactile sensors provide robots with the ability to interact with humans and the environment with great accuracy, yet technical challenges remain for electronic-skin systems to reach human-level performance.Nature Materials 15, 921–925
Editorial |
Restoring touch
Medical professionals and robotics engineers count on materials scientists for the development of electronic skins with lifelike tactile sensing capabilities.Nature Materials 15, 919