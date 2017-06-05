Research | | open
Sensors are devices that detect and quantify physical aspects of the world around us. The measurement can either be read directly or converted to a signal for processing by electrical, hydraulic or pneumatic systems. Sensors can quantify everything from temperature, light intensity and mechanical stress to salinity, heart rate and blood pressure.
- Scientific Reports 7, 2807
Beat frequency quartz-enhanced photoacoustic spectroscopy for fast and calibration-free continuous trace-gas monitoring
Quartz-enhanced photoacoustic spectroscopy is a sensitive gas detection method whereby radiation-induced sound waves from gas absorption are detected. Here, Wu et al. use the beat frequency between a modulated laser and a tuning fork resonance to increase sensitivity and avoid frequent calibrations.Nature Communications 8, 15331
A metallic molybdenum dioxide with high stability for surface enhanced Raman spectroscopy
Semiconducting materials are potential SERS substrates as alternatives to noble metals, but often suffer from poor stabilities and sensitivities. Here, the authors use molybdenum dioxide as a SERS material, showing high enhancement factors and stability to oxidation even at high temperatures.Nature Communications 8, 14903
