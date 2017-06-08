Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Small extracellular vesicles secreted from senescent cells promote cancer cell proliferation through EphA2
Although senescent cell secretome can promote the growth of surrounding cancer cells, the role of extracellular vesicles in this process has not been well understood. Here the authors show that ROS increase the sorting of EphA2 into extracellular vesicles in senescent cells, which promotes proliferation of cancer cells.Nature Communications 8, 15729
Reviews |
The brain, sirtuins, and ageing
Sirtuins and the neuron–microglia network have a key role in the ageing process. In this Review article, Satoh and colleagues discuss the role of sirtuins in age-related changes in communication between peripheral tissues and the brain, which has a key influence on ageing and longevity in mammals.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 362–374
Research | | open
Exosomes maintain cellular homeostasis by excreting harmful DNA from cells
The role of exosomes in intercellular communication is well established, however less in known about the biological roles of exosome secretion in exosome-secreting cells. Here the authors show that exosome secretion controls cellular homeostasis in exosome-secreting cells by removing harmful cytoplasmic DNA from cells.Nature Communications 8, 15287
Research | | open
Flatbed epi relief-contrast cellular monitoring system for stable cell cultureScientific Reports 7, 1897
Research | | open
A Novel Indication for Panobinostat as a Senolytic Drug in NSCLC and HNSCCScientific Reports 7, 1900
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Gout: Short telomeres in gout linked with flares and CVDNature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 324
Research Highlights |
Ageing: Targeting senescence-associated tissue damageNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 319
Research Highlights |
Cell Senescence: A new role for ATM
Correspondence |
Lifespan effects of mitochondrial mutationsNature 540, E13–E14
Research Highlights |
Cellular senescence: Senescence and reprogramming go hand-in-hand
OSKM-mediated reprogramming to pluripotency in vivo is facilitated by cellular senescence through the secretion of key cytokines.
Research Highlights |
Adipose tissue: Reversing age-related decline in beigingNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 64