Research | | open
Semiconductor lasers
Semiconductor lasers use the optical properties of semiconducting materials to produce coherent light. Electrons and their positive-charge counterpart called holes are injected into an optically active region where they combine together and generate photons. Reflection of light from semiconductor–air or semiconductor–semiconductor interfaces proved the necessary optical feedback.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 2678
Research | | open
A III-V-on-Si ultra-dense comb laserLight: Science & Applications 6, e16260
Research | | open
An integrated parity-time symmetric wavelength-tunable single-mode microring laser
The breaking of parity-time symmetric gain and loss profiles can be used to achieve single-mode lasing in coupled microring resonators. Here, Liu et al. show that this effect can be electrically controlled with a tunable lasing wavelength and strong sidemode suppression.Nature Communications 8, 15389
News and Comment
News and Views |
Fundamental optics: Photonic bound statesNature Photonics 11, 148
Research Highlights |
Integrated circuits: Chip-scale frequency synthesizerNature Photonics 11, 141
Comments and Opinion |
Physics and applications of exciton–polariton lasers
Although exciton–polariton lasers have been experimentally demonstrated in a variety of material systems, robust practical implementations are still challenging. Similarities with atomic Bose–Einstein condensates make the system suitable for chip-based quantum simulators for non-trivial many-body physics.Nature Materials 15, 1049–1052
Editorial |
Shiny condensates
Commercialization of exciton–polariton research as well as investigation of exciting physical phenomena in exciton–polariton condensates relies on improving material properties.Nature Materials 15, 1047
Research Highlights |
Semiconductor sources: High-power disk laserNature Photonics 10, 621
News and Views |
View from... Photonics Meets Biology Summer School: The bio-mission of diode lasers
Diode lasers represent a viable alternative to light sources used in many biomedical applications. Their ongoing development will further increase their importance, offering not only multiple wavelength ranges, but also higher power levels.Nature Photonics 9, 786–787