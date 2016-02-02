Seed distribution

Definition

Seed distribution is the movement or transport of seeds away from the parent plant.

  • News and Views |

    A new study shows that three independent mutations in the Sh1 gene, which encodes a YABBY transcription factor, gave rise to the non-shattering seed phenotype in domesticated sorghum. This same gene may have also had a role in the domestication of other cereals, including maize and rice.

    • Kenneth M Olsen
    Nature Genetics 44, 616–617
