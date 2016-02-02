Seed distribution

Latest Research and Reviews
Thermogenesis-triggered seed dispersal in dwarf mistletoe
Lodgepole pine dwarf mistletoe is a parasitic forest pathogen that disperses its seeds via an explosive discharge. Here, deBruyn et al. show that ripened mistletoe fruits generate heat less than two minutes before this discharge, suggesting a role for thermogenesis in seed dispersal.Nature Communications 6, 6262
Loss of frugivore seed dispersal services under climate change
Seed dispersal can determine the ability of plant species to track shifting climates; therefore, it can influence future biodiversity outcomes. Here, the authors model seed dispersal by fruit-eating vertebrates across the Australian Wet Tropics rainforest and find that it is projected to markedly decrease for many plant species.Nature Communications 5, 3971
Spatial and temporal genetic structure in a hybrid cordgrass invasionHeredity 106, 547–556
Plant biology: Light control
A new study reveals how light reverses the role of ethylene in seedling growth
One gene's shattering effects
A new study shows that three independent mutations in the Sh1 gene, which encodes a YABBY transcription factor, gave rise to the non-shattering seed phenotype in domesticated sorghum. This same gene may have also had a role in the domestication of other cereals, including maize and rice.Nature Genetics 44, 616–617
Fruit-feasting fish fertilize faraway forests
Fish travelling through flood waters disperse seeds.