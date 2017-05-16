Seed development

Latest Research and Reviews
The Arabidopsis MIEL1 E3 ligase negatively regulates ABA signalling by promoting protein turnover of MYB96
The phytohormone abscisic acid controls plant responses to environmental stress, partly by regulating protein turnover. Here the authors propose that abscisic acid regulates seed germination by promoting degradation of the MYB96 transcription factor via the MIEL1 E3 ubiquitin (Ub) ligase.Nature Communications 7, 12525
Micronutrients: Supplementing seeds with zinc
Micronutrient deficiency in human diets that are over-reliant on cereals can have grave consequences for health. Combining genetics, grafting and multi-elemental image analysis, new research shows that two P1B-ATPases maternally export zinc inside the developing seed in Arabidopsis, offering a new strategy for crop biofortification.Nature Plants 2, 16060
Development: Turning on endosperm in seeds
Causal signals for seed initiation have been sought ever since double fertilization was discovered in 1898. New research reveals that auxin is an early driver of endosperm proliferation in Arabidopsis central cells, with or without fertilization.Nature Plants 1, 15189
Plant biology: Seeking enlightenmentNature 464, 817