Latest Research and Reviews
Evidence for a palaeo-subglacial lake on the Antarctic continental shelf
While a number of subglacial lakes have been discovered beneath the modern Antarctic ice sheet, little is known regarding their prevalence during past glaciations. Here, Kuhn et al. present sedimentological evidence for an active palaeo-subglacial lake in Pine Island Bay during the last glaciation.Nature Communications 8, 15591
Morphometric convergence between Proterozoic and post-vegetation rivers
It has been previously assumed that deep river channels could not have developed in the Proterozoic due to lack of vegetation. Here, the authors present remote sensing and outcrop data to show that large scale and deeply channelled river networks did exist in the Proterozoic despite the absence of vegetation.Nature Communications 8, 15250
Explosive eruption, flank collapse and megatsunami at Tenerife ca. 170 ka
Oceanic shield volcanoes flank failures can generate large tsunamis. Here, the authors provide evidence that two tsunamis impacted the coast of Tenerife 170 Ma, the first generated by volcano flank failure and the second following a debris avalanche of the edifice during an on-going ignimbrite-forming eruption.Nature Communications 8, 15246
Abrasion-set limits on Himalayan gravel flux
The amount of coarse gravel transported out of the Himalayan mountains by rivers is insensitive to catchment size, because the majority of gravel sourced more than 100 kilometres upstream of the mountain front is abraded into sand before it reaches the Ganga Plain.Nature 544, 471–474
Deciphering pyritization-kerogenization gradient for fish soft-tissue preservationScientific Reports 7, 1468
News and Comment
Disintegration of Apollo lunar soilNature Geoscience 8, 657–658
Sedimentology: Digging deeper
The Cambrian evolution of burrowing species is thought to have facilitated sediment mixing. However, sediment fabrics suggest that bioturbation remained insignificant until the appearance of more efficient sediment mixers in the Silurian.Nature Geoscience 8, 825–826
Geomorphology: Quake, rubble and roll
Temporal variations in coarse river deposits are often attributed to climate change. Cosmogenic nuclide concentrations of river cobbles suggest that climate plays a subordinate role to earthquake-induced landslides in producing coarse sediments in arid Peru.Nature Geoscience 7, 859–860