Sedimentology

    While a number of subglacial lakes have been discovered beneath the modern Antarctic ice sheet, little is known regarding their prevalence during past glaciations. Here, Kuhn et al. present sedimentological evidence for an active palaeo-subglacial lake in Pine Island Bay during the last glaciation.

    • Gerhard Kuhn
    • , Claus-Dieter Hillenbrand
    • , Sabine Kasten
    • , James A. Smith
    • , Frank O. Nitsche
    • , Thomas Frederichs
    • , Steffen Wiers
    • , Werner Ehrmann
    • , Johann P. Klages
    •  & José M. Mogollón
    Nature Communications 8, 15591

    It has been previously assumed that deep river channels could not have developed in the Proterozoic due to lack of vegetation. Here, the authors present remote sensing and outcrop data to show that large scale and deeply channelled river networks did exist in the Proterozoic despite the absence of vegetation.

    • Alessandro Ielpi
    • , Robert H. Rainbird
    • , Dario Ventra
    •  & Massimiliano Ghinassi
    Nature Communications 8, 15250

    Oceanic shield volcanoes flank failures can generate large tsunamis. Here, the authors provide evidence that two tsunamis impacted the coast of Tenerife 170 Ma, the first generated by volcano flank failure and the second following a debris avalanche of the edifice during an on-going ignimbrite-forming eruption.

    • Raphaël Paris
    • , Juan J. Coello Bravo
    • , María E. Martín González
    • , Karim Kelfoun
    •  & François Nauret
    Nature Communications 8, 15246

    The amount of coarse gravel transported out of the Himalayan mountains by rivers is insensitive to catchment size, because the majority of gravel sourced more than 100 kilometres upstream of the mountain front is abraded into sand before it reaches the Ganga Plain.

    • Elizabeth H. Dingle
    • , Mikaël Attal
    •  & Hugh D. Sinclair
    Nature 544, 471–474
    The Cambrian evolution of burrowing species is thought to have facilitated sediment mixing. However, sediment fabrics suggest that bioturbation remained insignificant until the appearance of more efficient sediment mixers in the Silurian.

    • Murray Gingras
    •  & Kurt Konhauser
    Nature Geoscience 8, 825–826

    Temporal variations in coarse river deposits are often attributed to climate change. Cosmogenic nuclide concentrations of river cobbles suggest that climate plays a subordinate role to earthquake-induced landslides in producing coarse sediments in arid Peru.

    • Nathan A. Niemi
    Nature Geoscience 7, 859–860
